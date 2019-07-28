Reddy constantly worked to strengthen secular foundations of India: Yechury

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday expressed grief on the death of former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy and said he consistently worked to strengthen the secular foundations of India. Yechury in a statement said that Reddy's death was a loss for the country. "During his long political life, he consistently and steadfastly worked to uphold and strengthen the secular democratic foundations of India as enshrined in the Constitution. An honest and upright politician, he will be known for his erudition and scholarship. "I had a close association with him for nearly four decades. His passing away is a big loss for the secular democratic forces in the country," he tweeted. Reddy, 77, was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died at 1.28 am on Sunday. He was a parliamentarian for several decades and held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-term MLA, member of Lok Sabha for five terms and member of Rajya Sabha for two terms. PTI ASG AAR