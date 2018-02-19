Redington undertakes rebranding exercise

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Distribution and supply chain provider IT and mobility sectors Redington today unveiled new global brand identity with a logo and tagline. The new brand identity reflects the core values of the city-based company "as a contemporary and innovative company" and as one of the largest provider in the supply-chain solutions industry, a company statement said. The new logo symbolises synergy and the existing green colour has been retained while different shades have been introduced, the statement said. The new logo and tagline epitomises the new direction of the company would like to take in the years to come. "I am proud to launch today our rejuvenated brand and visual identity that fully reflects what we stand for as an organisation", company Managing Director, Raj Shankar said. The new company carries the core value of the company -- adaptability, collaboration, know-how, objectivity, simplicity, transparency and trust, he said. A tagline -- Seamless Partnerships has been added as part of the rebranding strategy. The tagline illustrates the way Redington does business and where the brand wants all its energies to be aligned upon, he said. Redington provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for IT products and Mobility solutions to over 200 brands. It has presence in Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Singapore and CIS countries, the release added. PTI VIJ RC