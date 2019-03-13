Redmi Note 7 to be Available for Instant Delivery on Dunzo

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Dunzo, the popular hyperlocal Bengaluru-based delivery service, has announced that Redmi Note 7 will be available for instant delivery through Dunzo when it went on sale in Mi Homes from 6th March, 2019 onwards.This is in extension to its partnership with Mi Homes, exclusive brand stores by Xiaomi, India's number 1 smartphone and smart TV brand, for instant delivery of all their mobile phone devices. Redmi Note 7 product will be live for purchase on Dunzo, via Mi Homes the same day as other platforms, where Dunzo will deliver instantly from Mi Home stores in Bengaluru.This is the second step in a partnership that began on February 14th, when Dunzo partnered with the Mi Home Stores in Bangalore for instant deliveries of smartphones and major accessories to users across India.Apart from the Redmi Note 7, other Xiaomi products can also be purchases on Dunzo fulfilled by Mi Homes:Mi Accessories like Mi Band, Power Banks, Earphones etc. are already live for instant delivery by Dunzo, fulfilled by Mi Homes in Bengaluru.With Dunzo's growing popularity across India, it's very clear that urban India gets what they want when they want it. Over the past few years, there has been a shift of transactions from the offline to the online world - what Dunzo does is bridge the gap allowing offline stores to provide the same convenience much faster. Ordering the latest Xiaomi smartphone or accessory follows the exact same process as ordering daily groceries on the Dunzo App. All one has to do is open the app and place their order on the home page, and Dunzo will have it picked and delivered to their home within an hour.Kabeer Biswas, CEO of Dunzo, said "We are excited on what the on-demand infrastructure being rolled out by Dunzo can truly deliver for consumers. We've always promised every part of your city is accessible within minutes and with this partnership, we want every Xiaomi user to know that every Xiaomi product - including their flagship product Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro - is now under 60 mins away, no matter where you are in Bangalore. Our goal is to have 1 out 10 local transactions occur on the Dunzo app - be it local commute, courier or shopping. We want to make transformative changes in the way consumers engage with every local store in urban Indian cities and this partnership is a step towards that."Arvind Yadav, Head - Mi Home, Xiaomi India, on the occasion, said, "It's a truly exciting moment for us to be extending our presence to all Dunzo users. Dunzo is a leading innovative one-stop solution to all consumer needs, which effectively connects with Xiaomi's philosophy of providing innovation for all. We are confident that this association will serve valuably to all our Mi Fans and Dunzo users, further enhancing our Mi Home customer experience."About Dunzo:Living in the city, we never have enough time to do all the things we want to do. Dunzo can change the way you move things, how you shop and lets you access your city like never before. We're an app that connects you to the nearest delivery partner who can make purchases, pick up items from any store or restaurant in the city and bring them to you. It's never easy to make purchases or drop off packages when you get busy with work, get stuck in traffic, or you might even end up forgetting about it completely. All you need to do is, Tell us where to go, what needs to be done and when.What happens next? Sit back, and let us worry about your task-at-hand. You could say that we are always on the move for you.For more information, visit: https://www.dunzo.in/about.htmlSource: Dunzo PWRPWR