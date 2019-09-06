Reducing pollution in Delhi: AAP govt seeks suggestion from people

(Eds: With Kejriwal's additional quotes) New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday sought suggestions from people for steps to reduce pollution in the city during winters when stubble burning takes place in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana.Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can send their suggestions at cm4cleanair@gmail.com till September 12.During the peak season from around October 25 to November 20, a large number of stubble-burning incidents are reported in the neighbouring states, which adds to the pollution level in the national capital, he said."We want to ask the people of Delhi what steps can be taken during these 20-25 days to protect children and the elderly among others from ill-effects of pollution caused by stubble burning," Kejriwal said.The chief minister claimed that in the last three years, there has been 25 per cent reduction in the overall pollution level because of a slew of measures taken by the AAP government and others, including Supreme Court, Union government, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) and civic bodies.He said at present, 40 air-quality monitoring systems are operating in Delhi to get real-time data and 4,000 buses will soon be procured which will also result in reduction in pollution level.Pollution level started declining in the city since 2015, Kejriwal said and listed out measures taken for reduction in pollution level.Use of diesel generators has almost been stopped in Delhi due to which "good result" has started showing, he said.Introduction of environment compensation charge, construction of eastern and western peripheral expressways, dust-control measures during construction work, massive tree plantation drive, closure of Badarpur and Rajghat power plants, Graded Response Action Plan are among the measures which contributed to reduction of pollution level in Delhi, the chief minister said. PTI BUN BUN NSDNSD