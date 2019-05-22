Reed Morano, Kriisten Wiig pull out projects from Georgia over anti-abortion bill

Los Angeles, May 22 (PTI) Director Reed Morano and actor Kristen Wiig have announced that they will not shoot their respective projects in the US state of Georgia where an anti-abortion bill was recently passed.Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. Georgia's neighbouring state Alabama has also passed a bill that seeks to install an outright ban on abortion.Morano, best known for directing Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale", was set to visit Georgia for scouting locations for her upcoming Amazon series "The Power", but has now decided against it, reported Variety.The 42-year-old director took to Instagram to share a Time magazine article about her decision to not film the show in Georgia."It feels wrong for a reason. And it felt wrong to us to go ahead and make our show and take money/tax credit from a state that is taking this stance on the abortion issue. We just couldn't do it," Morano wrote in the caption."The Power" is based on Naomi Alderman's novel of the same and revolves around teen girls the world over who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will and leads to a "complete reversal of the power balance of the world".The 10-episode show is produced by produced by Sister Pictures and executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Naomi Alderman and Morano.Wiig, who will feature alongside her "Bridesmaid" writing partner Annie Mumolo in the comedy "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar", has also decided not to shoot the project in Georgia.The duo co-wrote the new comedy which will be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and distributed by Lionsgate. The studio, however, has not confirmed the news. PTI RB BKBK