Reference annuals 'Bharat 2019', 'India 2019' released

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The reference annuals 'Bharat 2019' and 'India 2019', giving an insight into government's policies and achievements, were released on Thursday by Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Amit Khare.Khare, speaking on the occasion, said that these annuals are an important tool to highlight the policies and achievements of the government.He said every edition of these reference annuals sets new publishing benchmarks. Highlighting their immense popularity, Khare said that the books are read not only by young readers and those desirous of knowing about the development of the country, but also by foreigners who want to get authentic information about India. He also informed that these books will be carried along by the Indian delegation participating in London Book Fair. PTI ASK RCJ