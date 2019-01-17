Reference Customers are Very Satisfied With Torry Harris, Says Independent Research Firm

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS), a global leader in integration, full life-cycle API management and digital transformation, announced that they have been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018. Forrester says, "Overall, the reference customers provided by Torry Harris Business Solutions are very satisfied with both vendor and product."Forrester, in its Wave report notes that:"Torry Harris Business Solutions is a full-fledged systems integrator that treats its API management solution as a versioned, supported product. This provides a strong combination of broad out-of-the-box product features and innovative API strategy and delivery skills.""Its product strategy is driven by a vision for platform business models and disruptive ecosystems. This, in turn, is exemplified by a corollary product, Digit Market (not part of this evaluation), which wraps the API management core with additional marketplace capabilities.""Torry Harris productizes multiple other elements useful to an API platform, such as API testing tools, a repository, build tools, documentation authoring, and API business strategy planning."According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris Business Solutions, "Digital Transformation is about automated integration. Done right, APIs & API Management are a means to succeed with automated integration. Glad that THBS has been recognized in the API Management space. Automating integration has been the core focus area of the company for more than two decades!"A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions can be downloaded HERE.About THBS Torry Harris Business Solutions is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of Integration, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation Services. THBS has been appraised at level 5 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI Level 5). The company has been assessed and certified for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001 & ISO 26001. THBS is also compliant with Payment Card Industry's Data Security Standards (PCI DSS). The company has its offshore development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (USA), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria).Visit https://www.thbs.com/ to know more about the company, its services & products.Source: Torry Harris Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR