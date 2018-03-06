Refined palmolein firms up on rising demand

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Refined palmolein firmed up at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following rising demand from retail buyers.

While, castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial dropped owing to lower demand from soaps and shippers industries.

Linseeds oil also slipped due to subdued demand from paint and allied industries.

Meanwhile, groundnut oil held stable in absence of any large-scale buying activity.

In the edible oil, refined palmolein rose by Rs 10 per 10kg to Rs 713 from Mondays closing level of Rs 703 and groundnut oil closed unchanged at Rs 870 per 10kg.

Moving to non-edible, castorseeds bold weakened by Rs 25 per 100kg to Rs 4,165 as against Rs 4,190 yesterday and castoroil commercial eased by Rs 5 per 10kg to Rs 863 from Rs 868.

Linseeds oil declined by Rs 8 per 10kg to Rs 850 as against Rs 858. PTI BPD ANS ANS