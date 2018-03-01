Refined palmolein firms up on rising demand

Mumbai, Mar 01 (PTI) Refined palmolein firmed up at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following rising demand from retail buyers.

Elsewhere, castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial recovered due to fresh demand from soap and shippers industries.

While, groundnut oil and linseeds oil ruled steady in absence of any large-scale buying activity.

In the edibles segment, refined palmolein rose by Rs 8 per 10kg to Rs 655 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 647 and groundnut oil closed unchanged at Rs 845 per 10kg.

Moving to non-edible section, castorseeds bold moved up by Rs 15 per 100kg to Rs 4,215 as against Rs 4,200 and castoroil commercial edged up by Rs 3 per 10kg to Rs 873 from Rs 870 yesterday.

Linseeds oil ended unaltered to Rs 830 per 10kg.