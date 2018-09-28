Refined palmolein softens on subdued demand

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Refined palmolein softened at theVashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here followingsubdued demand from retail buyers. Elsewhere, castorseeds bold and castoroil commercialcontinues maintained its down trend due to poor offtake fromsoaps and shippers industries. While, groundnut oil and linseeds oil ruled steady inabsence of any large-scale buying activity. In the edibles segment, refined palmolein inched downper 10kg to Rs 679 and groundnut oil closed unchanged at Rs870 per 10kg. Moving to non-edibles section, castorseeds bold easedby Rs 5 per 100kg to Rs 4,615 from Thursday's closing level of Rs 4,620 and castoroil commercial inched down per 10kg to Rs 953.Linseeds oil ended unaltered to Rs 900 per 10kg. PTIBPD 09281538 ADIADI