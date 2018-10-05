Refined soya oil futures decline on adequate supply

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices drifteddown by 0.42 per cent to Rs 762 per 10 kg in futures trading as speculators engaged in reducing their positions amid sufficient stocks position at the spot market against subdued demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,refined soya oil for delivery in far-mlnth December declined by Rs 3.25, or 0.42 per cent to Rs 762 per 10 kg with an open interest of 6,430 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in November shed Rs 1.75, or 0.23 per cent to Rs 714.30 per 10 kg in 33,860 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions byparticipants on the back of tepid demand in the physicalmarket against ample stocks position on increased suppliesfrom producing belts, mainly kept refined soya oil prices downat the futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI