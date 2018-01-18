Refined soya oil futures extend losses, shed 0.21 pc

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices further went down by 0.21 per cent to Rs 736.15 per 10 kg in futures market today as speculators engaged in trimming positions, taking negative cues from spot market on easing demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January fell by Rs 1.55, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 736.15 per 10 kg with an open interest of 6,100 lots. On similar lines, the oil for delivery in February traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 736.60 per 10 kg in 39,050 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on the back of tepid demand in the physical market against ample stocks position, mainly kept refined soya oil prices lower at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT