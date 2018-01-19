Refined soya oil futures fall on muted demand

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices fell by another 0.38 per cent to Rs 733.80 per 10 kg in futures trading today as speculators engaged in offloading positions on the back of subdued demand in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in February declined by Rs 2.80, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 733.80 per 10 kg with an open interest of 40,070 lots. Likewise, the oil for delivery in January weakened by 45 paise, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 735.75 per 10 kg in 3,110 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants owing to slackened demand in the physical market against sufficient stocks position, mainly kept pressure on refined soya oil prices at the futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT