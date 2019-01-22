Refined soya oil futures gain 0.16% on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices were up by 0.16 per cent to Rs 767.90 per 10 kg in futures market Tuesday as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from spot market on pick up in demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in February rose by Rs 1.20, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 767.90 per 10 kg with an open interest of 34,480 lots. Likewise, the oil for delivery in March contracts was up by 75 paise, or 0.10 per cent, at Rs 759.20 per 10 kg in 27,930 lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders due to pick up in demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts influenced refined soya oil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI