Refined soya oil futures gain 0.47% on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices were higher by 0.47 per cent to Rs 752 per 10 kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators raised their bets amid upsurge in demand in the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in current month went up by Rs 3.50, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 752 per 10 kg with an open interest of 14,640 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in December was up by Rs 2.85, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 747.30 per 10 with an open interest of 50,600 lots. Analysts said expansion of positions by traders on the back of pick up in demand in the physical markets against fall in supplies form growing belts, helped soybean oil futures to trade higher. PTI SUN ADIADI