Refined soya oil futures gain 0.48% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices were up 0.48 per cent to Rs 716.3 per 10 kg in futures trade Monday as speculators raised their bets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June moved up by Rs 3.4, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 716.3 per 10 kg with an open interest of 2,490 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in May contracts edged up by Rs 2.75, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 729.5 per 10 kg in 49,020 lots. Analysts said, widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher at futures trade. PTI RUJ SHWSHW