Refined soya oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices rose 0.69 per cent, to Rs 744.75 per 10 kg in futures trade Wednesday as traders created fresh positions in sync with positive market sentiment. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for June contracts went up by Rs 5.1, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 744.75 per 10 kg with an open interest of 38,510 lots. On similar lines, the oil for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 5.8, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 734.5 per 10 kg in 17,750 lots. Analysts said, restricted supplies from growing belts mainly encouraged traders to build up exposure leading to the rise in soya oil prices.