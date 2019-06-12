Refined soya oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 748.5 per 10 kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid upsurge in demand at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for June delivery went up by Rs 2.15, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 748.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 15,430 lots. Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 1.9, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 732.7 per 10 kg with an open interest of 48,370 lots. Analysts said expansion of positions by traders on the back of pick up in demand at physical markets against fall in supplies from growing belts led to the rise in soybean oil prices. PTI RUJ RVKRVK