Refined soya oil futures remain weak on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices eased further by 0.50 per cent to Rs 740.30 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators engaged in reducing bets, tracking a weak trend at spot market on fall in demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in February declined by Rs 3.70, or 0.50 per cent, to Rs 740.30 per 10 kg with an open interest of 40,200 lots.

Similarly, the oil for delivery in January moved down by Rs Rs 2.70, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 739.40 per 10 kg in 9,730 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand in the physical market against ample stocks position, mainly kept refined soya oil prices lower at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN SBT