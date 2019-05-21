Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices rose by 0.23 per cent to Rs 727.5 per 10 kg in futures trade Tuesday as traders created fresh positions, in sync with higher physical markets sentiment. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for July went up by Rs 1.65, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 727.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 23,210 lots. Similarly, refined soya oil contracts for August were trading higher by Rs 1.55, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 720 per 10 kg in 1,200 lots. Analysts said restricted supplies from growing belts encouraged traders to build up exposure, leading to the rise in soya oil prices. PTI ADI RVKRVK