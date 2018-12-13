Refined soya oil futures slide 0.2% on adequate stocks

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices dipped 0.2 per cent to Rs 741.3 per 10 kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed their bets, triggered by adequate supply at spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for February declined by Rs 1.45, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 741.3 per 10 kg with an open interest of 34,730 lots. Likewise, the oil for March fell by Rs 3.9, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 736.25 per 10 kg in 11,910 lots. Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW