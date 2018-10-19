Refined soya oil futures slide 0.76 pc on adequate supply

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices were lower by 0.76 per cent to Rs 770 per 10 kg in futures trading Friday as speculators trimmed positions amid sufficient stocks position at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 5.90, or 0.76 per cent to Rs 770 per 10 kg with an open interest of 14,950 lots. Likewise, the oil for delivery in November shed Rs 3.80, or 0.49 per cent to Rs 765.90 per 10 kg in 37,420 lots. Market analysts participants cut down their positions due to decline in demand in the physical market on increased supplies from producing belts. PTI SUN DRRDRR