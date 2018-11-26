Refined soya oil futures slide 0.77 per cent on adequate stocks

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices eased by 0.77 per cent to Rs 727.5 per 10 kg in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed bets, triggered by adequate stocks at spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for December declined by Rs 5.65, or 0.77 per cent, to Rs 727.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 53,950 lots. Likewise, the oil for January fell by Rs 4.05, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 730.05 per 10 kg in 9,760 lots. Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices. PTI ADIADI