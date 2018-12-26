Refined soya oil futures slide 0.92 pc

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices fell by Rs 6.50 to Rs 702.10 per 10 kg in futures trade Wednesday as participants booked profits amid easing demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in March fell by Rs 6.50, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 702.10 per 10 kg with an open interest of 8,320 lots.Similarly, the oil for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 6.10, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 700.60 per 10 kg in 960 lots.Analysts said besides profit booking by traders at prevailing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against sufficient stocks position mainly led to the decline in refined soya oil prices at futures trade. PTI SHW BALBAL