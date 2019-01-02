Refined soya oil futures slide 0.92% on adequate stocks

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices eased by 0.92 per cent to Rs 736.25 per 10 kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators trimmed their bets, triggered by adequate stocks at spot markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for February declined by Rs 6.6, or 0.92 per cent, to Rs 736.25 per 10 kg with an open interest of 30,210 lots. Likewise, the oil for March fell by Rs 8.9, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 716 per 10 kg in 9,760 lots. Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW