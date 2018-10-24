Refined soya oil futures slide on adequate supply

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Refined soya oil priceseased by 0.31 per cent to Rs 763.50 per 10 kg in futurestrading on Wednesday after participants cut down theirpositions amid sufficient stocks position at the spot market against lower demand.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,refined soya oil for delivery in December fell by Rs 2.35, or 0.31 per cent to Rs 763.50 per 10 kg with an open interest of 23,130 lots.Likewise, the oil for delivery in current month shed Rs 1.45, or 0.19 per cent to Rs 760.70 per 10 kg in 36,100 lots.Market analysts said cutting down of positions byparticipants due to decline in demand in the physical marketagainst ample stocks position on increased supplies fromproducing belts, mainly influenced refined soya oil prices atfutures trade. PTI SUN SUN ANUANU