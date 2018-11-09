Refined soya oil futures slide on adequate supply

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices eased by 0.53 per cent to Rs 750 per 10 kg in futures trading Friday after participants cut down their positions amid sufficient stocks position at the spot market against lower demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December fell by Rs 5.2, or 0.69 per cent to Rs 745.35 per 10 kg with an open interest of 23,130 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand in the physical market against ample stocks position on increased supplies from producing belts, mainly influenced refined soya oil prices at futures trade. PTI ADIADI