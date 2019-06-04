Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices eased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 727.6 per 10 kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed bets, triggered by adequate stocks at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for August contracts declined by Rs 2.4, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 727.6 per 10 kg with an open interest of 3,040 lots. Likewise, the oil for September contracts fell by Rs 6.3, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 723.7 per 10 kg in 220 lots. Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices. PTI ADI SHWSHW