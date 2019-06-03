Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices fell by Rs 2.15 to Rs 738.7 per 10 kg in futures trade Monday as participants booked profits amid easing demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in far-month July fell by Rs 2.15, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 738.7 per 10 kg with an open interest of 39,250 lots. Similarly, the oil for delivery in August contracts traded lower by 85 paise, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 731.45 per 10 kg in 3,180 lots. Analysts said besides profit booking by traders at prevailing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against sufficient stocks position mainly exerted pressure on prices.PTI ADI SHWSHW