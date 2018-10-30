Refined soya oil prices dip by 0.07%

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices were lower by 0.07 per cent to Rs 755.05 per 10 kg in futures trading as speculators trimmed positions amid sufficient stocks position at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 0.5, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 755.05 per 10 kg with an open interest of 34,100 lots. The oil for delivery in January next year gained Rs 1.5, or 0.2 per cent to Rs 758 per 10 kg.. Market analysts participants cut down their positions due to decline in demand in the physical market on increased supplies from producing belts. PTI ADIADIADI