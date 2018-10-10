Refined soya oil succumb to profit-booking, shed 0.36%

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Amid profit-booking at current levels by participants, refined soya oil prices eased by 0.25 per cent to Rs 751.35 per 10 kg in futures trading Wednesday. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,refined soya oil for delivery in current month was trading lower by Rs 2.10, or 0.25 per cent to Rs 751.35 per 10 kg with an open interest of 23,040 lots. On similar lines, the oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 1.90, or 0.24 per cent to Rs 760.50 per 10 kg in 35,920 lots. Market analysts said off-loading of positions byparticipants to book profits amid easing demand in the physical market against ample stocks position on increased supplies from producing belts, mainly kept refined soya oil prices lower at the futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI