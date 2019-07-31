Refrens.com Brings Faster Payment Collections for Freelancers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Tech startup offers free invoicing software for Business Service Freelancers and helps collect payment faster from clients through reputation management. The platform is Free forever. BENGALURU, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Refrens.com, a Bengaluru-based technology startup, announced the launch of free invoicing software specially catering to Indian freelancers and business service providers. The web-based SaaS platform is free forever for making and managing invoices and reminders, with a low cost optional payment gateway built-in. The system is easy to adopt and has been designed with first time users in mind. The platform is targeting freelancers and small agencies in the field of B2B services like software development, design, marketing and PR, accounts and finance, coworking spaces, housekeeping agencies etc. Refrens will be adding more features around taxation and compliance for such professionals, all of which will be free. The company aims to earn by offering custom financial services to freelancers. Naman Sarawagi, co-founder of Refrens, said at the launch, "Collecting payments is still painful for service providers, we are bringing some innovative ways of collecting payments through reputation management. You will see it unfold on the platform after a few weeks of usage." Naman Sarawagi added, "Freelancers and service agencies in India constitute a big market to cater. There are multiple opportunities, right from workflow software, financial services to a marketplace. We are starting with a basic and universal tool of invoices and payment collection." About Refrens.com Refrens is founded by Naman Sarawagi and Mohit Jain. Naman Sarawagi has earlier been the product manager at multiple startups including Freecharge (Acquired by SnapDeal) and ZipDial (acquired by Twitter). He is also an early investor in multiple popular startups like DailyNinja (funded by Sequoia Capital), Cashfree (funded by YCombinator) etc. His last startup, FindYogi.com, was acquired by Way2News, India's leading vernacular short news app. Mohit Jain was the CTO of FindYogi and was a tech consultant to multiple startups. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954681/Refrens_Founders.jpg PWRPWR