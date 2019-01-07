Regina King wins first Golden Globe, vows to include 50 per cent women in future projects

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) As Regina King won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Film Actress for her role in Barry Jenkins "If Beale Street Could Talk", she pledged to include 50 per cent women in all her future projects. This was King's third Golden Globe nomination. She was nominated for the TV series "American Crime" in 2016, and was nominated this year for the series "Seven Seconds".Based on the novel by literary icon James Baldwin, the film follows the romance of two young African-Americans, Tish (Kiki Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), who strengthen their bond through an unexpected pregnancy and are nearly torn asunder by a wrongful imprisonment. King plays Sharon Rivers, mother to Tish, who is a fierce advocate for her daughter and fights valiantly to prove Fonny's innocence. In her acceptance speech, the actor said she will make sure to give opportunities to women on her set and urged other people in power to do the same. "In the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow, and its going to be tough, to make sure that everything that I produce, that it's 50 per cent women, and I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power I challenge you to challenge yourselves anddo the same," she said.King faced off against Amy Adams ("Vice"), Claire Foy ("First Man"), Emma Stone ("The Favourite"), Rachel Weisz ("The Favourite") to take home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture trophy. PTI SHDSHD