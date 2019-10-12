Regional parties known to fulfil people's aspirations: Sukhbir

Kalanwali (Hr), Oct 12 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the regional parties are known for fulfilling the aspirations of the people and that the SAD and the INLD had always developed rural areas in their respective governments. The SAD, after severing ties with the BJP in Haryana, is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Addressing gatherings in 14 villages in Kalanwali assembly constituency in Haryana in favour of SAD candidate Rajinder Singh Desujodha, Singh said former chief minister Devi Lal was responsible for most of the development in Sirsa district. "Choudhary Sahab (Devi Lal) eradicated waterlogging from this area much like (Parkash Singh) Badal did in Muktsar (in Punjab)," Singh said. He said Punjab had witnessed phenomenal development under leadership of Parkash Singh Badal with the state being made power surplus, power being supplied free of cost for tubewell connections besides rise in infrastructure projects with five airports being built in the state. "We want to bring the same level of development to Haryana," Singh said. He said the SAD had always fought for the rights of Punjabis, be it problems being faced by the Sikh community in France over ban on turbans for official photographs or by the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong. The SAD has always stood up to ensure Punjabis were not discriminated in any manner, the former Punjab deputy chief minister said. He said the SAD also had a record of fighting to protect the rights of minorities across the country besides standing up against excesses like the Emergency invoked by former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Coming down heavily on former SAD legislator Balkaur Singh, who defected to the BJP and is contesting the elections on the saffron[party ticket, the SAD chief said Balkaur had "betrayed his mother party" and "people would not forgive him" for this. "Already there are reports that he has been denied admission in many villages. Let us all work to ensure he loses his security deposit," Sukhbir Singh said. The SAD, which is the part of the ruling NDA at the Centre, had snapped ties with the BJP in Haryana after its lone MLA from Kalanwali switched to the saffron party. The SAD had contested the 2014 assembly elections in the state in alliance with the INLD. Their alliance had come to an end in 2017 over the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal. For the October 21 polls in Haryana, the SAD has fielded three candidates from Kalanwali, Ratia and Guhla Cheeka assembly seats. PTI CHS VSD CK