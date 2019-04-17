Regional parties to play big role in next govt formation at Centre: Abhay Chautala

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala Wednesday claimed no party would get a majority in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties will play a big role in the formation of next government at the Centre.The regional parties will play a big role because no one is going to get a majority on its own. When no one gets a majority, any party, even with one MP, will have a say in whichever government will be formed, 55-year-old Chautala told PTI here after announcement of his party's six candidates for the Lok Sabha from Haryana.Polling for all the ten Lok Sabha seats from Haryana is to be held on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections. The filing of nominations began on April 16 and will continue till April 23.Asked about the BJP-led NDA's claim of returning to power with an overwhelming majority, Chautala, the younger son of INLD chief and former chief minister O P Chautala, said, "Anybody can make claims. Making claims is one thing, which party does not make claims?Chautala, whose party will contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state, claimed, "People want the BJP government to go. They are not happy with the Congress either. I believe the INLD will have a role in the formation of the next government (at the Centre).He accused the BJP of raking up the issue of nationalism during elections after failing on its developmental agenda in the last five years.Pakistan has been indulging in misadventure even in the past and has been taught a lesson even earlier, said Chautala, adding the BJP has nothing to show what it has done for the development of the country in the last five years.In the wake of the Election Commission imposing two to three days' bans on four politicians, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for making "provocative" speeches, Chautala blamed senior leaders of various parties for starting the trend. The trend of making such speeches started when some seniormost leaders of major parties began using the language they could have avoided. "Other lower-rung leaders then started using such language thinking that by doing so they will be able to please their party bosses, he said. PTI SUN VSD RAXRAX