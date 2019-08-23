Register social media groups with police: Kathua DM to admins

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday asked groups on sites like Facebook and WhatsApp to register with the police, in a step to keep a check on rumour mongers on social media.Kathua District Magistrate Raghav Langer said the order was issued after receiving numerous complaints from the district police regarding circulation of irresponsible and provocative messages by unscrupulous and anti-social elements on the social media.According to the order, the spokesperson said the administrators of WhatsApp and Facebook groups shall report to the nearest police station if they see any posts or rumour being circulated.Besides, each WhatsApp group admin shall immediately enable message uploading status to 'only admins can send messages' from Friday for two months till October 21, the spokesperson said quoting the order.While BSNL broadband is working in most parts of Jammu division, the internet mobile services remained suspended since August 5, when the Centre announced scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into Union Territories. The mobile internet services were briefly restored in five districts of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Reasi and Udhampur last week but were disconnected within 36 hours with authorities terming "technical glitch" as a reason for the suspension. However, some officials said the services were snapped to check rumour mongering. Only landline telephone services are functional in rest of the five districts, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts. The mobile services in these districts remain suspended. PTI TAS DPB