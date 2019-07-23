Registrations Begin for UNSW's 'India Open Day'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) University of New South Wales to Host Student Outreach Program in August Across 4 Cities MUMBAI, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- University of New South Wales' award winning outreach programme, 'India Open Day' is back and registrations have begun across the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. The multi-city event will be flagged off at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on August 4th, followed by Chennai at Taj Coromandel Hotel on August 6th. The next leg of the event will be held in Mumbai at The St. Regis Hotel on August 9th and will conclude at the Le Meridien in Delhi on August 11th. Students can register directly online or on the spot at any of the event venues at Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai or Delhi.With an overarching theme of employability, the flagship event won UNSW the 'Campaign Asia Award' under the Best Trade Show/ Exhibition category last year. The year, the University returns with its intensive outreach program to enable Indian students to understand the range of options available at an institute, which ranks among the top 50 educational institutions in the world. On the employability aspect, UNSW ranks 28th in the world and 36th for academic reputation in the most recent QS World University Rankings 2019.What makes the UNSW India Open Day a Must-Do for any prospective Indian student is the fact that the event provides parents and students a first-hand look at the range of career options available at UNSW, helps them identify their ideal career path and enhances their employability quotient. Over 20 senior UNSW academics from Schools of Engineering, Business, Art & Design, Arts & Social Sciences, Science, Medicine, Law, Built Environment, will help students decode their ideal career. The layout of event has been designed to make it interactive so that students and parents can experience a day at UNSW at the VR zone; build an impressive LinkedIn profile with experts and choose their career through consultations.UNSW's panel for admissions will be present at the event and students are encouraged to bring their academic transcript for assessment at the venue. In addition UNSW offers an exciting new range of scholarships for students from India ranging from $10,000, to $20,000, and full award tuition fees.In addition, UNSW's student ambassadors and external relations staff will be present at the event to address any queries pertaining to accommodation, routine and settling-in matters. In view of the growing interest towards higher education in Australia, Fiona Docherty, Vice-President, External Relations, UNSW will be attending the inaugural event in Bengaluru on August 4th to reinforce the University's commitment towards its Indian students and promote future engagement.Former Indian diplomat and UNSW India country director, Amit Dasgupta said, "The overwhelming response received during the first edition of the India Open Day encouraged us to return with our second innings. Indian students are increasingly opting for a higher education that broadens their scope of employability globally. In view of the strong response received, UNSW Sydney is offering a September step-in, allowing Indian students who were unable to join the July intake to enrol now. UNSW is the only University in Australia among the Group of Eight to offer a September step-in with the aim of bringing UNSW closer to its Indian aspirants and we are confident that the India Open Days will also play a pivotal role in achieving the same."For Registration please click on the Link: Register hereAbout University of New South Wales, SydneyUNSW, Australia's global university ranked among the top 50 Universities in the world offers programs in engineering, business, law, architecture, art and design, medicine and science. Located in Sydney, a safe and student friendly city, UNSW is home to more than 52,000 students from nearly 130 countries. UNSW has been attracting a growing number of bright Indian students for undergraduate and post graduate studies.As one of the world's leading research and teaching universities UNSW's cutting edge research and innovation facilitated by 3000 faculty is known for acceptance and successful commercialization.For more details, please visit: www.UNSW.edu.au. PWRPWR