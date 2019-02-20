Regor Launches In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Regors Bluetooth Earphones with 6 hours of playtime will be available on Amazon at an introductory price of INR 999 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Danke Groups brand Regor which deals in high quality mobile electronics has come up with their newest offering; Wireless Bluetooth Earphones in India. Priced at INR 1,099, the device is available on Amazon from today and will soon be available on Flipkart and Paytm. The earphones offer 6 hours of playtime.The easy to wear, Bluetooth earphones come with 3 sizes earbuds to ensure snug fit and Bluetooth V4.2 technology, which provides a better signal strength ensuring high fidelity stereo music and clear speech. The stylish and sporty looking earphones also come with heavy bass, play and pause feature along with capabilities to go to the next or previous song as well as a complimentary carry pouch for travel. Regor Bluetooth Earphones are available on an additional discount on Amazon as an introductory offer. They are available at a price of INR 999. Commenting on the launch of the earphones, Tanvi Agarwal, Co-Founder, Regor said, We want people to have a smooth experience of listening to music or while watching content wherever they are. With the launch of our first Bluetooth Earphones, our plan is to offer an extremely affordable solution, considering most of the phones nowadays come without the 3.5 mm jack. In this fast paced life, people are on the move constantly and we want to make their travel time enjoyable and hands-free. We see a lot of people investing their time in being fit & active which increases the need to own a Bluetooth Earphone. Our earphones come with a promise of performance at an impressive value for money price, said Ankur Agarwal, Co-founder, Regor. Regor Bluetooth Earphones are exclusively designed for todays youth that enjoys music while on the go. The earphones support 6 hours of playtime with mic for hands free calling. About RegorDanke Groups brand Regor deals in high quality mobile electronics. Regor is the brainchild of a young and enthusiastic couple, who wanted to raise the bar in the Indian electronics market. The ethos of Regor stands on the problem of providing high quality devices and how to design products that can withstand the tough urban life yet look sleek & modern. The companys motto is to provide high quality products at affordable prices. Regor products are ranked amongst the best sellers on Amazon India. For more information, please visit www.regor.in. Image: Regor - Sports Bluetooth Earphones PWRPWR