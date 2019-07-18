Regularisation of unauthorised colonies: Both AAP, BJP claim credits

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Both the AAP and the BJP Thursday sought to bag credits for expediting the work on regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the Purvanchali people will be the biggest beneficiaries of the move. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, however, credited Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri for his efforts to provide ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Tiwari said the BJP's Delhi unit with the help of the central government will give a gift to the residents of unauthorised colonies before the Assembly election early next year. Chief Minister Kejriwal, addressing a gathering of Maithili Purvanchali people, said "Purvanchalis will be the biggest beneficiaries of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Around 10 million people will be given ownership rights of their houses." Earlier in the day, Kejriwal told reporters that the Centre has agreed to the Delhi government's proposal for regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The registry of houses in such colonies will begin after the Centre's approval to the proposal, he said. Tiwari accused the Kejriwal government of delaying the work on regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. "The work on regularisation of unauthorised colonies has been speeded up after a committee headed by the Lt Governor handed over its report to the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister. Now, there is no scope for Kejriwal government to stall it," Tiwari said.BJP's leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta slammed Kejriwal for making a "U-turn" on the issue and now praising the Centre."As Modi government is finalising process of regularizing unauthorized colonies, the Chief Minister has made a sudden U-turn and thanking it. During recent Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal had blamed that Narendra Modi government was planning to demolish unauthorised colonies and render its inhabitants homeless by handing over the land to builders," Gupta claimed. Kejriwal thanked the Centre for a "very positive" response to the Delhi government's proposal for regularising unauthorised colonies in the city. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN