REHAU to open 56 retail centres in India by 2020

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Swiss polymer-based products maker REHAU Wednesday said it will set up 56 retail centres in India by 2020 to strengthen its presence in the country. The company will set up 18 centres this year and 38 centres in the next year, REHAU said in a statement. REHAU provides polymer-based solutions and systems like window and furniture in construction, automotive and industry segments. It has three plants -- two in Pune and one at Vadodara -- in India. "The company will introduce new formats of retail experience centres, bringing it closer to its customers. These include REHAU Shoppe, REHAU Concepts and REHAU Design Studio. As many as 18 display centres to be set up in 2019 and 38 in 2020," the company said. The REHAU Shoppe is a 100 square feet display showcasing a select range of furniture solutions and REHAU Concepts is a 500 square feet area in a shop-in-shop concept showcasing the complete range of of furniture solutions. REHAU Design Studio, is a 1,000 square feet exclusive showcase with the complete range of product solutions. "For our windows solutions category, we expect to appoint at least 10 new fabricators over the next few months, in addition to 35 existing fabricators. For furniture solutions, we will expand into new geographies to penetrate into tier-II & III cities, REHAU South Asia Chairman Ajay Khurana said. PTI KKS RUJ MRMR