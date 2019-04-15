Rejected by people, SAD (Taksali) ran away from electoral battlefield: Majithia

Amritsar, Apr 15 (PTI) Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia Monday took a swipe at the SAD (Taksali) for withdrawing its candidate from Khadoor Sahib seat, saying the party "ran away" as it has been "rejected" by the people.The SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sunday evening announced withdrawal of its candidate, ex-Army chief Joginder Jaswant Singh, from Khadoor Sahib and its support to PDA's Paramjeet Kaur Khalra, the wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.Addressing a gathering here, Majithia said, "The so called Taksalis backed out of contesting from Khadoor Sahib and ran away from the field bag and baggage because they have been rejected by the people and knew that they will face an ignoble defeat."In a snide remark, he claimed that SAD (Taksali) chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and his team were so eager to depart from the electoral battlefield that they "forgot to even inform their candidate"."It is sad that they befooled the (retired) General (J J Singh) in their desperation to save their own skin. A decorated soldier was let down and had to run away from the battlefield after being backstabbed by his own team," Majithia alleged.Gen J J Singh (retd) had Sunday said it was his decision to withdraw candidature.Claiming that the "self-proclaimed Taksalis" has been "exposed", Majithia said, "Their own team members are leaving them because they realize that the entire outfit is a Congress team." PTI CHS NSDNSD