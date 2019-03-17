Relatives, officials arrive at ailing Goa CM's residence

Panaji, Mar 17 (PTI) Relatives of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, senior government officials and political leaders started arriving at his residence in Dona Paula here Sunday evening.In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office said that "Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best".Among the first to arrive at the chief minister's private residence was state Director General of Police Pranab Nanda.Police presence around the house has also been increased.The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Several party leaders and allies in the state government had rushed to meet him on Saturday. PTI RPS BNM SOMSOM