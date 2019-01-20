Release agri power connections in phases: Raj CM to officials

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed state officials to release agriculture power connections in phases to one lakh farmers by June. He also asked them to expedite works to provide electricity through solar in far-flung areas of the state. At a meeting with senior officials of the energy department on Saturday night, the chief minister gave directions to the officials to ensure there was no power cut for the consumers of domestic use from 7.00 am to 11.00 am and from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm. Energy Minister B D kalla and senior officials discussed with Gehlot the issues of energy sector in the state. In another meeting, the chief minister asked the officials of public health and engineering to prepare advance plans for water supply during summer months. Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officers were present in the meeting, according to a release issued on Sunday. PTI SDA INDIND