Release of Anurag Basu's next pushed back by five months

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Basu's next directorial venture has been postponed by five months, the makers announced on Monday.The yet-untitled film, described as an "action-comedy", will hit the screens countrywide on February 21, 2020, as against its earlier release date of September 6. The film features an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.Details about the film's plot and the actors' roles are still under wraps.The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar. PTI RB RB BKBK