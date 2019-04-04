Release of biopic on PM Narendra Modi postponed till further notice, says producer

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The release of "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the prime minister, has been postponed till further notice, its producer Sandip Ssingh said on Thursday."This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon," Ssingh posted on Twitter.The Congress had complained to the Election Commission over the release of the film on April 5, just a week before the first phase of polls were to begin.Opposition parties, including the Congress, alleged the film will give undue advantage to the BJP in electioneering and its release should be deferred till the elections are over. PTI RDS BK MINMIN