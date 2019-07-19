Release pleas of Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers rejected

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Release pleas of model Jessica Lal and student Priyadarshini Mattoo's killers were rejected by the Delhi Sentence Review Board on Thursday, sources said.They said that convict in Jessica's murder case Manu Sharma and Mattoo's killer Santosh Singh were among 204 convicts who had approached the board, headed by state Home Minister Satyendar Jain.The board approved release requests of 59 convicts and rejected 145 such pleas, they said. PTI BUN BUN SOMSOM