Reliance Capital Q3 net profit surges 50% to Rs 315 crore

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Reliance Capital today reported a 50 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 315 crore in the third quarter ended December 31.

The companys net profit was Rs 209 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Total income grew by 20 per cent to Rs 4,771 crore in the December quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 3,964 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Anil Ambani owned Reliance Capital said it witnessed strong improvement in profitability across all business verticals during the quarter.

Total assets of the company increased by 18 per cent to Rs 92,109 crore as on December 31, 2017.

The company has business subsidiaries in asset management, commercial & home finance, general and life insurance, and it also engaged into broking and distribution business.

Reliance Capital stock closed 6.56 per cent higher at Rs 470.10 on BSE today. PTI KPM BAL