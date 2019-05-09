Reliance Foundation lends hand for relief work in cyclone-hit states

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Reliance Foundation Thursday said it is helping the governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in carrying out relief work in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.Reliance Foundation (RF) is the philanthropic arm of industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani is its founder and chairperson.RF has also set up a toll free helpline number -- 1800 419 8800 -- to address all cyclone-related queries and provide assistance, RF said in a statement.The Foundation has been involved with the state disaster management authorities in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh since the cyclone Fani hit the states, RF said.It had also sent out advisories to fishing communities and farmers in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.The RF teams in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, and Penthkatha in Puri district, Odisha also conducted evacuation drives in collaboration with the Marine Police and the Department of Fisheries, respectively.In Andhra Pradesh, more than 600 families living in marine villages namely, Chinagangalapeta, Pedagangalapeta and Narasimhapeta of Srikakulam district were evacuated to temporary camps, it said.The organisation said it has helped in evacuating over 20,000 marine fishing families from 31 hamlets of Penthakata in Puri from low lying areas, to temporary camps. PTI ABI ANU