Reliance Industries Q1 net rises 6.8%; consumer businesses contribute a third of pre-tax profits

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Reliance Industries Friday reported a 6.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal as share of consumer businesses of retail and telecom rose sharply. Net profit in April-June stood at Rs 10,104 crore while consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 1,72,956 crore. Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed 32 per cent of EDITDA in Q1, the company said. Retail business EBITDA crossed Rs 2,000 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a 45.6 per cent jump in profits at Rs 891 crore. PTI ANZ ABMABM