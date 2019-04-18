Reliance Industries Q4 net jumps 9.8 pc to record Rs 10,362 cr

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Reliance Industries Thursday reported a record net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in the March quarter as robust revenue from retail and telecom businesses offset weakness in core oil refining and petrochemical segment. Net profit in January-March at Rs 10,362 crore, or Rs 17.5 a share, was 9.8 per cent higher than Rs 9,438 crore, or 15.9 per share, in the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement. Revenue rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 154,110 crore. Profit from its retail business jumped 77 per cent to Rs 1,923 crore and that from telecom rose by 78.3 per cent to Rs 2,665 crore. PTI ANZ ABM